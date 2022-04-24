Fatal shooting near Twain and Cambridge

Metropolitan Police Department Brian Boxler said the shooting occurred about 11:20 a.m. at 955 E. Twain Ave., near Cambridge Street.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A person was shot and killed Sunday morning at an apartment complex south of UNLV.

Metropolitan Police Department Brian Boxler said the shooting occurred about 11:20 a.m. at 955 E. Twain Ave., near Cambridge Street.

The alleged shooter had not been arrested, Boxler said about noon.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.