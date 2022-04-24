Fatal shooting near Twain and Cambridge
Metropolitan Police Department Brian Boxler said the shooting occurred about 11:20 a.m. at 955 E. Twain Ave., near Cambridge Street.
A person was shot and killed Sunday morning at an apartment complex south of UNLV.
The alleged shooter had not been arrested, Boxler said about noon.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
