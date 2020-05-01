Father, son suspected in series of retail store burglaries

Aaron Deaton, 46, and his son, Charles, 20, were arrested April 20 on a variety of felony and gross misdemeanor charges.

A father and son are in custody after police say they were linked to a series of burglaries at stores in the Las Vegas Valley.

Aaron Deaton, 46, and his son, Charles, 20, were arrested April 20 on a variety of felony and gross misdemeanor charges, including six counts each of grand larceny and burglary.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, police were called Dec. 15 to Sam’s Club, 7175 Spring Mountain Road, to investigate an overnight burglary. The tools used for the break-in were left behind, similarly to three other recent events, the report said.

Burglaries on Dec. 1 at Hobby Lobby stores at 6361 N. Decatur Blvd. and 4955 S. Fort Apache Road, in addition to a Sam’s Club in North Las Vegas on Dec. 15 had similar traits such as the use of a crow bar, the report said.

Detectives used cellphone tower records near the store locations and linked two numbers that were connected to the times of the four burglaries.

Further researched linked one of the numbers to two burglaries at Target stores in March 2019 for which Charles Deaton was arrested and charged, the report said.

When police came for the Deatons, the mother told investigators that she knew her husband, son and a juvenile son were committing crimes and that the juvenile was used as a lookout, and that the items were taken to a storage lot on the 9400 block of West Russell Road. The stolem items would then be sold on eBay.

Aaron and Charles Deaton are each being held on $100,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Regional Justice Center.

