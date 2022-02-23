FBI agent pleads guilty to gambling government money in Las Vegas

Authorities said Scott F. Carpenter, assigned to the FBI’s New York City field office, came to Las Vegas in July 2017 with three FBI agents to carry out an undercover operation.

This Oct. 19, 2021 file photo shows a federal agent in New York. An FBI agent from New York has pleaded guilty to gambling more than $13,000 in government money at a Las Vegas casino, authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

An FBI agent from New York has pleaded guilty to gambling more than $13,000 in government money at a Las Vegas casino, authorities said Wednesday.

Special Agent Scott F. Carpenter, 40, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Las Vegas to a single count of conversion of government money, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada.

Authorities said Carpenter, assigned to the FBI’s New York City field office, came to Las Vegas in July 2017 with three FBI agents to carry out an undercover operation.

“At the conclusion of the operation, Carpenter went to a casino’s high limit room where he gambled on blackjack with $13,500 belonging to the United States,” authorities said.

Carpenter entered his plea in front of U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro. He faces a statutory maximum of one year in prison along with restitution. The crime was investigated by the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. A sentencing date was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.