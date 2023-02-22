49°F
Crime

FBI announces Corruption Awareness Campaign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 10:31 am
 
Updated February 22, 2023 - 11:25 am
Authorities with the Las Vegas office of the FBI are expected to announce a new campaign Wednes ...
Authorities with the Las Vegas office of the FBI are expected to announce a new campaign Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) @Left_Eye_Images

Authorities with the Las Vegas office of the FBI announced a new campaign Wednesday morning.

The Corruption Awareness Campaign will be a partnership with the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada, according to a statement from the FBI.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

