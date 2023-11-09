FBI announces new Las Vegas billboards targeting transnational repression

Foreign governments are trying to silence their critics in the U.S., federal authorities say

Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Federal Bureau of Investigation office, speaks during a press conference as U.S. Attorney for District of Nevada Jason Frierson, left, and Adam Barthelmess, president of Clear Channel Outdoor in Las Vegas, look on at FBI Las Vegas John Bailey Building, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The FBI is unveiling billboards across the Las Vegas Valley in an effort to raise awareness of transnational repression.

Transnational repression, a crime that has begun to gain traction in the public consciousness in recent years, happens when foreign governments try to threaten their political opponents in the U.S. into silence, said Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday alongside the top federal prosecutor in Nevada and a Clear Channel executive, Evans said the main focus of the billboard campaign, which began Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley, is to educate the public about a crime that is underreported because of its disproportionate impact on immigrants and others visiting the U.S.

Victims include political and human rights activists, journalists, dissidents, and religious or ethnic minority groups, Evans said. Tactics run the gamut from hacking to stalking to attempted kidnapping or murder, he said.

“In short, it tends to be people an authoritarian government wants to silence, coerce, or control because their words are perceived as a threat to the existence of the regime,” Evans said.

“Repression tactics such as threats, harassment, surveillance, intimidation on behalf of another country will not and cannot be tolerated,” added Jason Frierson, the U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada.

In the U.S., transnational repression has come from China and Iran. Other countries known to use transnational repression are Russia as well as North Korea.

Without being specific, Evans listed several examples including a murder-for-hire plot funded by a foreign government that targeted a dissident who spoke out about a country’s record of human rights abuses, the attempted kidnapping of a journalist, “the operation of secret police stations by a hostile intelligence service in the United States to surveil and harass political enemies of the communist government,” and the use of thousands of fake social media accounts to spread anti-democracy propaganda.

“We suspect there are Nevadans who are victims of transnational repression and don’t even know it,” Evans said.

He said Las Vegas is an effective venue for such billboards not just because of the local community, but also because millions of people from all over the world visit the city every year.

Adam Barthelmess, president of Clear Channel Outdoor in Las Vegas, said more than 80 billboards in the Las Vegas Valley were visible starting at noon Thursday. The billboards were donated by Clear Channel.

It’s the latest billboard campaign from the local office of the FBI. In February, the FBI announced the unveiling of billboards urging people to report public corruption.

When asked how successful that campaign was in terms of generating tips or cases, Evans said Thursday that the campaign was “helpful” but declined to be specific. He said that when he would talk to law enforcement or community groups, he would hear about those billboards’ impact.

“Like every campaign, it kind of runs its course, and then it was time to switch it up to something else,” Evans said.

Evans also stressed another point: The First Amendment right to free speech doesn’t just apply to U.S. citizens, but to anybody inside the nation’s borders.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.