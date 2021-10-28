65°F
FBI arrests alleged Arizona, Henderson bank robber

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 8:46 pm
 
Richard Zumbro (FBI Phoenix)
A man suspected of nearly two dozen bank robberies, including one in Henderson, was arrested by the FBI Monday.

Agents in Phoenix arrested Richard Zumbro, 44, known as the “Back Again Bandit,” after a robbery in Mesa, according to a statement from the FBI.

He is suspected of robbing nine banks in Phoenix, three in Casa Grande, two in Tempe, two in Gilbert, two in Tucson, and one in each Chandler, Maricopa, Surprise and Mesa between December and October.

Prosecutors said that on the afternoon of Sept. 10 a robber wearing a black T-shirt under a gray and white plaid long-sleeved button-down shirt, black face mask, and black and gray cap emblazoned with a Scipio Tactical logo, entered a U.S. Bank inside Smith’s on East Windmill Lane. He showed the teller a demand note and walked out with $600, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. The teller had placed a tracking device on the cash. Investigators later found the device nearby.

In one of the robberies, the bandit escaped with $500 to $5,000, and in another robbery, $62,000 was taken, the complaint stated.

Prosecutors said Zumbro held up a note in each case with some variation of “This is a robbery don’t make it a murder, get the money quickly or I’ll shoot you.”

No one was injured in any of the robberies, authorities said.

