FBI arrests Las Vegas telemarketer in wire fraud case during raid

Richard Zeitlin was removed from his multimillion-dollar home in the northwest valley by agents who also seized boxes and three computers.

FBI officials conduct an investigation Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, on the 7800 block of West La Madre Way in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI personnel investigate at a home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. FBI agents removed boxes and at least three computers from the multimillion-dollar home.

The intersection of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Multiple surveillance cameras are seen on a home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Multiple surveillance cameras are seen on a home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

A home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas is seen Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Crime scene tape and a damaged door are seen at a home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

FBI personnel remove boxes and computers from a home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

An FBI raid resulted in the arrest of a Las Vegas telemarketer on Thursday after his indictment in New York on wire fraud charges.

Richard Zeitlin was removed from his multimillion-dollar home in the northwest valley by agents who also seized boxes and three computers.

The “court authorized law enforcement activity” was on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane, according to FBI spokesperson Sandra Breault. Breault said the local FBI office was assisting the FBI’s New York office.

Clark County property records show that the home, which sits on nearly an acre, has been owned by Zeitlin since 2014, when he bought it for $890,000. The house is now worth $2.3 million, according to property records.

Zeitlin is charged in the Southern District of New York with attempted and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; fraud by wire, radio or television; and two counts of tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday morning, prosecutors allege he used the business Zeitlin Call Centers to “defraud numerous donors and potential donors by providing misleading and false information about how the donors’ money would be spent and the nature of the organizations to which they were giving.”

Shawn Bacus, 26, who lives a block north from the home, said he heard three or four loud bangs this morning and went over to the house at about 6 a.m. and saw a contingent of armored vehicles and black SUVs parked outside.

“There were like 30 or 40 vehicles out here that came in a whole fleet,” said Bacus, who was out riding his bike early Thursday. “I guess they were having a stakeout because all of them were over at the (nearby Leavitt Middle) school early.”

As Bacus took videos of the scene, a voice amplified by a bullhorn shouted “Come out with your hands up” and “Do not prolong this.” He said he saw one man taken into custody, with restraints behind the man’s back in front of the house on La Madre Way.

An evidence van was parked in the driveway Thursday morning. By 9 a.m., almost a dozen FBI agents were walking in and out of the home, which had a damaged front door.

An hour later, more than 20 agents left the house carrying boxes and three computers.

The property is a sprawling complex of multiple two-story buildings and many surveillance cameras.

Money for breast cancer, veterans

Zeitlin is accused in the new indictment of making calls on behalf of political action committees claiming they were charities. After he was warned that the company was under investigation, prosecutors wrote that he told employees to delete messages regarding the operation.

Zeilin’s company typically kept 90 percent of the money, prosecutors wrote, and gave the rest to the political groups.

Prosecutors also wrote that Zeitlin lied under oath during a deposition in 2020 when he told a court that his employees did not alter call scripts when fundraising for the political action campaigns.

“In truth and in fact, Zeitlin and the employees of the Zeitlin Call Centers frequently provided input on and changed call scripts, including by adding false and misleading statements into the call scripts,” according to the indictment.

Robert Piaro also was charged with defrauding donors as the treasurer of four PACs.

“Richard Zeitlin and Robert Piaro lied to donors who thought they were giving to groups that were helping veterans, aiding law enforcement officers, and fighting breast cancer,” Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Thursday. “Instead, Zeitlin and Piaro allegedly exploited these important causes and the good intentions of everyday citizens to steal millions of dollars in small donations.”

According to prosecutors, Piaro raised $28 million while he was treasurer of the following committees: Americans for the Cure of Breast Cancer, the Association for Emergency Responders and Firefighters, the U.S. Veterans Assistance Foundation and Standing By Veterans.

According to the Federal Election Commission website, Piaro also was the treasurer of the Traditional American Values PAC.

An investigation published in 2020 by the Center for Public Integrity revealed that, despite Zeitlin’s former telemarketing companies being investigated by the FTC for possible “unfair or deceptive acts,” two of his other businesses received taxpayer-funded loans meant to support small businesses struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compliance Consultants LLC and Advanced Telephony Consultants LLC received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in 2020 totaling between $500,000 and $1.3 million, according to a database released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Nevada Secretary of State website showed the two businesses that received PPP loans both had their licenses permanently revoked.

A website that appears to be published by Zeitlin defended his former businesses and maintained that he had not violated any law. The website was renewed this year, according to the copyright stamp.

Zeitlin sued the FTC in April 2019 alleging that it violated his First Amendment rights and the Telemarketing Act by accusing Zeitlin’s multiple companies of operating as robocall services.

A judge ruled in favor of the FTC the next year, and after a failed appeal to a higher court, the case was dismissed by Zeitlin and the businesses he listed as plaintiffs.

Clark County District Court documents show that Zeitlin and his wife, Liliana, filed for divorce in March. Public records show that they planned to devote at least $100,000 of their community account to pay off their undisclosed IRS debts.

Liliana Zeitlin will take over the businesses and properties the couple owned in Mexico, according to the court filings. All the revenue will be directed to her.

The divorce had not been finalized as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Zeitlin Indictment by Tony Garcia on Scribd