FBI billboards ask Las Vegas residents to report opioid crimes

A digital billboard seeks public participation as part of an Opioid Awareness Campaign by the FBI and partner Clear Channel Outdoor on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse speaks to the media about opioid prescription abuse in Nevada and the launch of an Opioid Awareness Campaign at the FBI John L. Bailey building on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Executive Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Duncan speaks to the media about opioid prescription abuse in Nevada and the launch of an Opioid Awareness Campaign at the FBI John L. Bailey building on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Adam Barthelmess, President of Clear Channel Outdoor, speaks to the media about opioid prescription abuse in Nevada and the launch of an Opioid Awareness Campaign at the FBI John L. Bailey building on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies are using 10 billboards across the Las Vegas Valley to ask residents to report those they suspect may be illegally selling or prescribing opioids, the agency’s local field office announced Wednesday.

The agency partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada and Clear Channel Outdoor for the yearlong campaign. Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, e said at a news conference that a similar campaign on human trafficking led to “dozens of new leads and cases being developed.”

“We’re hopeful this will have a similar effect,” Rouse said.

Rouse said the FBI also has partnered with state regulatory boards to provide education to prescribers on appropriate opioid use.

Residents can visit tips.fbi.gov to anonymously report suspected drug dealers or doctors and other clinicians who they believe are prescribing illegally.

