FBI in Las Vegas creates team to respond to child abductions

A new quick-response team created to handle potential child abductions in Nevada will be unveiled Monday morning by the FBI in Las Vegas.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse in Las Vegas (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidjaybecker

A new quick-response team created to handle potential child abductions in Nevada will be unveiled Monday morning by the FBI in Las Vegas.

At 11 a.m., Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse will announce the Joint Child Abduction Rapid Deployment unit. He will be joined by representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, FBI spokeswoman Sandy Breault said the unit, dubbed JCARD, will create a “force multiplier” of locally trained investigators to respond and assist any agency investigating a child abduction.

The unit is modeled after the FBI CARD team, which is made up of members across the United States who provide agencies with the necessary skills and techniques needed to successfully investigate abductions.

“JCARD is expected to improve response time to abductions and increase the chances of recovering a child safely,” Breault said.

The team will consist of multiple agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas and Henderson police, Nevada Highway Patrol, the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office, the Mesquite Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Nevada attorney general’s office, the National Park Service and the FBI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.