FBI informant in Hunter Biden Ukraine case released, awaits hearing

Alexander Smirnov will remain under electronic monitoring as he awaits a hearing on allegations that he lied about an alleged bribery scheme involving Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)

A federal judge in Las Vegas on Tuesday ordered the release of an FBI informant charged with lying to officials about an alleged multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.

Alexander Smirnov, who was arrested last week at Harry Reid International Airport, will remain under electronic monitoring while he awaits a hearing in California federal court on an indictment charging him with making a false statement to federal agents and creating a false and fictitious record.

In ordering Smirnov’s release, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts said: “Do not make a mockery of me.”

According to the indictment, Smirnov was a confidential human source with the FBI and is accused of falsely stating that executives with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, when then-Vice President Joe Biden was in office during the Obama administration.

Smirnov also falsely claimed that an executive admitted to hiring Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,” according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He falsely told the FBI that the company paid Hunter and Joe Biden to “deal with” the then-Ukrainian prosecutor general, who was conducting a criminal investigation into Burisma, according to the statement.

If convicted, Smirnov faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

