70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

FBI, Las Vegas police execute search warrant in east Las Vegas

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Cheri Brown holds up a photo of her daughter, Amber Brown, near the site of her death Friday, J ...
Families say ICE deportations let Las Vegas crime suspects skip court, justice
(Getty Images)
Man dead following reported homicide in North Las Vegas
Dawson Middle School in Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teen charged as adult in alleged Costa Rica field trip assault
Jury convicts ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor in sexual assault trial
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2026 - 12:41 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2026 - 1:00 pm

Las Vegas police and FBI special agents were serving a search warrant Saturday in east Las Vegas.

The search warrant was being executed at a home near East Washington Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard, near Frenchman Mountain, according to a news release Saturday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the investigation was expected to be prolonged and added that investigators at the scene would be wearing protective gear in case any hazardous materials were found inside the home. Police were asking residents to avoid the area.

The investigation was not related to any Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, the release said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES