FBI, Las Vegas police execute search warrant in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and FBI special agents were serving a search warrant Saturday in east Las Vegas.

The search warrant was being executed at a home near East Washington Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard, near Frenchman Mountain, according to a news release Saturday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the investigation was expected to be prolonged and added that investigators at the scene would be wearing protective gear in case any hazardous materials were found inside the home. Police were asking residents to avoid the area.

The investigation was not related to any Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, the release said.

