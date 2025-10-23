80°F
Crime

FBI launches Las Vegas billboard campaign to target violent crime

The FBI billboards, which went live across the valley, said "Help crush violent crime!" with the web address "Tips.FBI.Gov."
From left to right, President of Clear Channel Outdoor Adam Barthelness, Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, and Las Vegas FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto speak at a news conference about a billboard campaign to curb violent crime.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 1:49 pm
 

More than 80 new billboards encouraging the public to report violent crimes went live on Thursday as a result of a partnership between local and federal law enforcement.

Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzatto and Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced a new campaign to target violent crime in southern Nevada neighborhoods.

The billboards, which went live across the valley, read “Help crush violent crime” with the web address “Tips.FBI.Gov”.

“When it comes to tackling the violent crime threat, we are committed to working together with our partners to maximize impact,” Delzatto said. “My message today is to urge the public to report violent crimes. We want the public to know they can report anonymously through 1-800-CALL-FBI or by visiting our website at tips.fbi.gov.”

Delzatto also had a message for victims of violent crime: “Your safety matters to us. Crushing violent crime is a top priority of the FBI. It is our duty to bring these criminals to justice and ensure the safety of our communities.”

Still, Delzatto said that the new awareness campaign was not an indication that violent crime is rising in Las Vegas. McMahill echoed the sentiment.

“We are experiencing historic crime reductions here in the Las Vegas Valley, and that’s for lots of reasons,” McMahill said. “The relationships that we have between our federal law enforcement partners and local law enforcement here in Southern Nevada are simply second to none.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

