FBI names new agent in charge in Las Vegas

The FBI's Las Vegas field office. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Director Christopher Wray, seen in June 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Nevada office of the FBI has a new special agent in charge, with the announcement Monday that Spencer Evans will head the bureau’s Las Vegas field office.

Evans has held various investigative and leadership positions since joining the FBI in 2004 as an agent in New Haven, Connecticut. His most recent post was as deputy assistant director in human resources at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

The announcement by FBI Director Christopher Wray noted that in San Diego, Evans was a crisis negotiator for the bureau and San Diego Police Department. As a supervisory special agent, he served with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Fusion Center in Virginia.

In 2014, Evans managed joint terrorism, child exploitation and financial crimes task forces in northwest Florida from the bureau office in Jacksonville.

Evans went to Oklahoma City in 2016, overseeing bureau programs including cyber, intelligence, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, crisis response and community outreach.

In 2019, he was selected as section chief of the FBI headquarters Office of Private Sector.

In Las Vegas, Evans replaces Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, who retired in February after 25 years with the bureau.

Rouse arrived in Las Vegas in 2016 and headed the Nevada field office during the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed 58 people and became the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Two additional deaths later were attributed to the shooting.