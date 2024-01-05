56°F
Crime

FBI takes lead in investigating theft of plane at North Las Vegas Airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2024 - 1:15 pm
Planes parked at the North Las Vegas Airport on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. ...
Planes parked at the North Las Vegas Airport on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The FBI has confirmed that it is the lead investigating agency in the theft of a plane last weekend from the North Las Vegas Airport.

A small plane was allegedly stolen by 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis on Dec. 30 and flown to an area near the Barstow-Daggett Airport east of Barstow California, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The FBI declined further comment because of the ongoing investigation, said spokeswoman Sandra Breault.

Zukaitis was arrested in connection to the theft of a 2020 Kitfox fixed wing single-engine type aircraft.

Police said Zukaitis was contacted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office outside the airport after landing on a roadway, but that police did not know initially that the plane was stolen.

Zukaitis fled on foot into the desert after making contact with police who were eventually able to arrest him, according to the department. Zukaitis is from the Boise, Idaho, area, said the sheriff’s office.

North Las Vegas police said that on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 there were reports of attempted airplane thefts that investigators believe were done by Zukaitis.

Zakaitis faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines in California. Charges in Nevada related to the incident are pending, North Las Vegas police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or follow on X at @VegasMarvRJ.

