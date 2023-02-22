FBI to announce Corruption Awareness Campaign
Authorities with the Las Vegas office of the FBI are expected to announce a new campaign Wednesday morning.
The Corruption Awareness Campaign will be a partnership with the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada, according to a statement from the FBI.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
