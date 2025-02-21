‘Romance scam on steroids’: Woman drugged, robbed victims; 3 died, FBI says

The release said that special agent in charge Spencer Evans and acting U.S. attorney Sue Fahami would host the meeting.

Photographs of Aurora Phelps are displayed as the Las Vegas FBI and the Nevada U.S. attorney’s offices held a news conference Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, to discuss criminal charges related to what they called “one of the most egregious and reprehensible romance scams in recent history, at the FBI building in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Nevada woman with dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship ran a “romance scam on steroids” that caused the deaths of three people, said FBI special agent in charge Spencer Evans during a news conference where, with the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office, he announced the unsealing of a 21-count superseding indictment against her.

“Today, we are here to enlist the public’s help to identify potential victims of what we believe to be a sinister and far-reaching romance scam that ensnared multiple victims across the United States and Mexico and which resulted in the deaths of at least three U.S. citizens,” Evans said during the conference.

The Las Vegas FBI and the Nevada U.S. attorney’s offices said that federal charges — seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, six counts of bank fraud, three counts of identity theft, and two counts of kidnapping — were brought against Aurora Phelps, 43, after she allegedly preyed upon elderly men and women, most in their 60s and 70s, for several years.

Phelps is currently incarcerated in Mexico, and multiple law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities to have her extradited, Evans said during the news briefing.

“We believe Phelps connected with each of them [victims] through an online dating application, so she could lure them into her confidence under false pretenses and then drug them with dangerous doses of prescription sedatives or other controlled substances,” Evans said. “Once she incapacitated her victims, Phelps stole their cars, accessed their bank and brokerage accounts to withdraw cash, and used their credit cards to make a variety of purchases — including luxury retail goods and gold.”

Three of the four victims in the indictment were found dead shortly after their encounters with Phelps, Evans said.

Evans added that Phelps is alleged to have liquidated millions of dollars of stock from one of her victims and attempted to transfer the proceeds to a bank account that she controlled. Since the indictment was filed in 2023, seven more victims were identified, and Evans said he believes there are more.

The FBI, in an earlier news release, called the scheme “one of the most egregious and reprehensible” in recent history. Phelps faces a maximum life sentence in prison if convicted on all counts, said Sue Fahami, the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

