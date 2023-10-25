Federal agency to discuss cause of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9

The Jan. 29, 2022 crash killed seven members of the same household.

What's left of Gary Dean Robinson's Dodge Challenger is loaded on a truck bed after the crash as part of the investigation.

Police said Gary Dean Robinson's Dodge Challenger was traveling 103 mph when it struck a minivan in late January 2022. The North Las Vegas crash killed nine people, including Robinson. (City of North Las Vegas)

The high-speed crash left Gary Dean Robinson's Dodge Challenger (City of North Las Vegas)

The probable cause of a North Las Vegas crash that killed nine people in 2022 will be discussed and determined during a National Transportation Safety Board virtual public meeting on Nov. 14.

NTSB members will talk about “safety issues related to this crash as well as new technology that can prevent excessive speed and repeat speeding offenders,” according to a news release announcing the meeting.

The Jan. 29, 2022, crash happened when Gary Dean Robinson, 59, ran a red light at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue while driving his Dodge Challenger at 103 mph.

The Challenger hit a Toyota Sienna, killing seven people from the same household including Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, were both killed. An autopsy report showed that Robinson had high levels of cocaine and PCP in his system as well as some alcohol.

“During the meeting, NTSB board members will discuss safety issues related to this crash as well as new technology that can prevent excessive speed and repeat speeding offenders,” said the NTSB announcement. “The board will vote on the probable cause and findings related to the crash and issue any safety recommendations.”

Anybody who wants to watch the meeting can do so here.

