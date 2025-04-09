Federal grand jury indicts man accused of lighting Teslas on fire in Las Vegas

Authorities have accused Paul Hyon Kim of shooting a gun inside vehicles and lighting them on fire with Molotov cocktails at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas.

Jurors expected to decide battery case of Tupac killing suspect as trial wraps up

Police display photos of Paul Hyon Kim on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Metro Police Headquarters in Las Vegas in connection with the fires set at a Tesla service center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted the man accused of lighting Tesla vehicles on fire in Las Vegas, charging him with arson, attempted arson and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Authorities allege Paul Hyon Kim, 36, vandalized at least five Teslas in the early hours of March 18 at a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near South Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. He is accused of shooting a gun inside vehicles and lighting them on fire with Molotov cocktails.

The weapon that led to the unregistered firearm charge was a Molotov cocktail, according to the indictment. Kim was also ordered to forfeit other firearms and ammunition.

Defense attorney Adam Solinger said the indictment was “not unexpected given the circumstances.”

Kim, who was previously detained by a federal judge, is scheduled for an initial appearance April 15.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.