Federal immigration authorities arrest 67 in Clark County

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (The Associated Press)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 67 undocumented people in Clark County over the past week, the agency said Friday.

The agency arrested 102 people in Nevada, with 67 from Clark County, during a six-day operation that ended Thursday, according to an ICE news release. The majority of people arrested had prior criminal convictions, including “assault, battery, domestic violence, DUI, weapons charges and drug violations,” the release said.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted ICE during the operation, the release said.

The agency provided examples in the press release of four people arrested. Two of them — a 39-year-old man from Mexico and a 41-year-old woman from Mexico — were arrested in Las Vegas and had previous charges of possessing drugs with the intent to sell.

Twenty four people were arrested in Washoe County, seven people were arrested in Humboldt County, seven people were arrested in Elko County, and two people were arrested in Carson City, the release said.

People arrested who had outstanding orders for removal,or who returned to the U.S. after a previous deportation, are subject to be immediately deported, according to the release. The remainder of those arrested are in ICE custody awaiting hearings with immigration judges.

The release did not specify how many people were subject to immediate deportation versus those awaiting hearings.

