Federal official, accountant indicted in Las Vegas bribery case

A former official for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Boulder City and an accountant for a private accounting firm have been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Fredrick J. Leavitt, 46, and Dustin M. Lewis, 43, both of Henderson, each face one count of conspiracy in connection with a bribery scheme involving a government contract, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas announced Wednesday.

Leavitt was the director of the financial management office for the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, which includes the Hoover Dam. Lewis was employed by LL Bradford & Company, an accounting and tax firm.

Their indictment alleges that between February 2015 and February 2016, Lewis bribed and provided kickbacks to Leavitt so he would steer a Southern California Public Power Authority audit contract to LL Bradford.

After LL Bradford was selected as the winning bidder for the contract, according to the indictment, Lewis transferred more than $200,000 to Leavitt, who left the bureau and went to work as a tax partner for the accounting firm in January 2016.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation by the FBI, the IRS and the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Inspector General.

On Feb. 18, 2016, dozens of federal agents led by the FBI executed search warrants in the Las Vegas Valley and at the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region headquarters in Boulder City in connection with the investigation.

Leavitt and Lewis are scheduled to have their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe on Dec. 21.

