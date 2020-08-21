Felon charged with attempted murder in beating on Las Vegas Strip

The 61-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police said he beat a man over the head during a fight at a bus stop on the Strip.

A 61-year-old felon with a 26-year rap sheet in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday after police said he beat a man with a rock, leaving him with a severe brain bleed.

Andrew Young is charged with attempted murder and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after he beat a man over the head during a fight at a bus stop on the Strip, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called around 12:45 a.m. July 26 to a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard after Young had allegedly used “a large rock and bludgeoned the victim in the head multiple times,” the report said. Investigators spoke to nearby employees who said they believe the argument began when Young wanted to sit where the man had placed his food. Young threw away the food, and the man swung his arm toward Young before being hit.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was suffering from a “massive brain bleed” along with a skull and fracture and respiratory failure. He remained in a coma and on a ventilator Thursday, the report said.

Police surveyed the area the next night and identified Young based on the matching clothing he was wearing at the time of the battery and a prior detainment for petit larceny earlier in the month.

Young has 22 convictions dating to 1994 in District Court for theft, credit card fraud, burglary and battery. He served a combined 12 years behind bars for the charges. He also has one prior conviction in Las Vegas Justice Court from 2005 for drug possession, for which he served four months in the Clark County Detention Center. He has a pending case in Justice Court from March for a charge of battery on a protected person.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing scheduled for Monday.

