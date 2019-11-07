Felony stop halts traffic for short time on I-15 near Jean

The closure began just before 2:50 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation Twitter account.

Police conduct a felony traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Jean, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (RTC Traffic Cameras)

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean was stopped for a short time Thursday afternoon as law enforcement conducted a felony stop.

The closure began just before 2:50 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation Twitter account.

02:49 pm, Police-activity on I-15 Southbound at 13MM, All lanes blocked, Expect delays — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) November 7, 2019

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers, with the assistance of the Nevada Highway Patrol, took the suspect into custody without further incident, according to NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

I-15 reopened to traffic about 5 minutes after the initial stop, Buratczuk said.

