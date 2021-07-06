Fender bender in parking lot leads to attempted murder charge

A woman is accused of using her car to intentionally run over another woman during an argument over a fender bender, police said.

A 57-year-old woman is accused of using her car to intentionally run over another woman in a Henderson shopping complex parking lot during an argument over a fender bender, police said.

Clark County Detention Center records show Patricia McDow was booked at the jail Friday on a Henderson police arrest warrant charging her with one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. The charge stems from a Feb. 5 dispute in a shopping complex parking lot at 540 Marks St., near Sunset Road.

Police said at 9:53 p.m., a man named Justin Hadsell told police he was driving through the Walmart parking lot in the complex, toward an In-N-Out Burger, when his car was struck by a Buick Enclave. McDow was later identified by police as the driver of the Buick.

“The driver of the Buick advised that she did not have any paperwork for her vehicle and was attempting to leave,” police said in the warrant.

A woman in Hadsell’s vehicle, Haleigh Godin, attempted to block the motorist from leaving, police said. The driver of the Buick then accelerated it towards Godin.

“Suddenly the vehicle drove over Haleigh, causing her to go under the vehicle, then drove away,” police said.

One witness told police that Godin was fleeing from the Buick when she was run over.

“The Buick then drove across two parking spot lanes, towards Haleigh, and struck her,” police said. “(The witness) stated that Haleigh got up and attempted to grab a cart but the gold Buick accelerated forward and struck her again.”

Police said McDow then drove off.

Godin suffered cuts to her fingers, her left leg and lower right back but was not seriously injured. Police said in the warrant they believe the crash was intentional.

McDow is being represented by the Clark County public defender’s office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15 in Henderson Justice Court.

