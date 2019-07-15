Fire at vacant Las Vegas restaurant believed to be arson
Las Vegas arson investigators suspect a Monday morning fire at a vacant fast-food restaurant near downtown Las Vegas was intentionally set.
The fire was reported by “many callers” just after 9 a.m. at a former Checkers restaurant at 1900 E. Charleston Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they found thick, black smoke rising from the roof of the boarded-up, one-story building and extinguished the fire within minutes. No one was injured, the department said.
The fire, which caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, began in at least two locations inside the building, according to arson investigators. In addition, the department said, a shopping cart full of various items also was burned behind the building.
Squatters have been seen using the building, according to the department.
