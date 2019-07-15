Fire at vacant Las Vegas restaurant believed to be arson

Las Vegas arson investigators suspect a Monday morning fire at a vacant fast-food restaurant near downtown Las Vegas was intentionally set.

Las Vegas arson investigators believe a fire at Checkers restaurant, 1900 E. Charleston Blvd., was intentionally set, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was reported by “many callers” just after 9 a.m. at a former Checkers restaurant at 1900 E. Charleston Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found thick, black smoke rising from the roof of the boarded-up, one-story building and extinguished the fire within minutes. No one was injured, the department said.

The fire, which caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, began in at least two locations inside the building, according to arson investigators. In addition, the department said, a shopping cart full of various items also was burned behind the building.

Squatters have been seen using the building, according to the department.

