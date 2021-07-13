Firefighter charged in wife’s overdose skipped hospital for fire station

If the former North Las Vegas firefighter had rushed his wife to a nearby hospital instead of the far-away fire station, she could have survived, her parents said.

Marty and Tami Slatsky talks about their daughter, Tiffany Slatsky, following the court hearing for Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim, right, speaks to Marty and Tami Slatsky with friends Jack and Felicia Fessler at the court hearing for Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marty and Tami Slatsky talk about their daughter, Tiffany Slatsky, following the court hearing for Tiffany's husband, Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter. He is charged with murder in wife's drug overdose death, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tiffany Slatsky with her son, Cade. Tiffany Slatsky died of a drug overdose in February 2020. Her husband, Christopher Candito, now faces a murder charge. (Slatsky family)

Tiffany Slatsky (Slatsky family)

Tiffany Slatsky (Slatsky family)

Tiffany Slatsky (Slatsky family)

Tiffany Slatsky (Slatsky family)

Tami and Marty Slatsky listen to Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim at the court hearing for Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter, stands before Judge David Gibson Jr., during his bail hearing via video feed at the Henderson Justice Court, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

Judge David Gibson Jr. presides as Christopher Candito has his bail hearing in Henderson Justice Court via video feed on Tuesday, July 13 2021. Candito is charged with murder in his wife's drug overdose death. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members of Christopher Candito listen as Judge David Gibson Jr. sets bail on Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson Justice Court. Candito faces murder charges in his wife's overdose death. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chief Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hawkins speaks on behalf of Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in his wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death, on Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson Justice Court. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim, center, speaks to Marty Slatsky, left, Jack Fessler, Felicia Fessler and Tami Slatsky at the court hearing for Christopher Candito, who is charged with murder in wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Photo of Tiffany Slatsky on her mother Tami Slatsky's phone as her parents talk about their daughter following the court hearing for Christopher Candito, a former NLV firefighter charged with murder in wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death on Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. Candito appeared via video feed at the Henderson Justice Court. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The parents of a Henderson woman who died from a drug overdose in 2020 said Tuesday that if her husband had rushed his wife to a hospital, she could have survived.

Instead, the former North Las Vegas firefighter and paramedic loaded her into his vehicle, then drove 23 miles across town to a North Las Vegas fire station where he grabbed an opiod-overdose antidote to administer to his wife.

Tiffany Slatsky died the next day.

“She would still be alive today if he had just done what he was trained to do rather than think about himself,” Martin Slatsky, her father, said.

Christopher Candito, 33, is now charged with second-degree murder and burglary in the February 23, 2020, death of his wife. He was arraigned on the charges in Henderson Justice Court early Tuesday, prompting a judge to set bail in the case at $100,000.

‘Smorgasbord’ of substances

Tiffany Slatsky died from multiple drug intoxication, including MDMA, morphine and cocaine, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Clark County prosecutor Tina Talim said Tuesday that Candito told numerous people that he gave his wife morphine before she died. An arrest warrant in the case also indicated that the couple was at an all-night party with other North Las Vegas firefighters, then drank together at their home in the hours leading up to Tiffany’s death.

Yet when Tiffany started showing signs of an overdose at the couple’s apartment, the prosecutor said Candito never called 911 or took his wife to a nearby hospital.

“When the officers and firefighters responded to the crime scene, they observed a plethora — a smorgasbord of controlled substances in the residence,” Talim said.

Public defender Sarah Hawkins told Henderson Justice of the Peace David Gibson Sr. that Candito had no prior criminal record and “is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

“Mr. Candito was born and raised here in Las Vegas,” Hawkins said. “He graduated from high school in Las Vegas…he had an exemplary record with the (North Las Vegas) Fire Department for 12 years.”

Candito resigned following his wife’s death.

A loving mom

Tiffany’s parents said their daughter was a graduate of Arbor View High School, where she excelled as both a student and athlete, playing soccer and volleyball. She was working as a real estate agent at the time of her death.

She was also a loving mom to her 4-year-old son, Cade, whom her parents intend to adopt. Her death left them devastated — and angry.

“Where they lived, (the hospital) is literally not even five minutes from their apartment,” Tami Slatsky said. “Five minutes.”

The mother wonders if Candito instead drove to a far-away fire station to avoid getting in trouble.

“She was well-liked,” the mother said.

“The most important thing in her life was her son,” Martin Slatsky added.

The Slatskys want to see Candito held accountable. They also want answers from the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

“We think there are a lot more facts that are going to come out, ” the father said, citing an open investigation.

Still though, he wonders, “How can there be justice?”

“We lost our daughter,” he said. “She was one of the most important people in our life.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.