89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 1:31 pm
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

A Las Vegas firefighter/paramedic has been arrested on DUI charges and is accused of trying to run away after a pickup truck ran a red light and hit a car, critically injuring its driver.

Ryan Nimmo, 30, was arrested after the crash, which happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured driver, identified by Metro as Cassi Fall, 49, suffered critical injuries.

Nimmo is a firefighter/paramedic with the Las Vegas Fire Department, confirmed Jace Radke, spokesperson for the city of Las Vegas, in an email.

Asked about Nimmo’s employment status, Radke said in the email that Nimmo, who was hired on Oct. 31, 2016, is currently employed by the city of Las Vegas.

According to Metro, Nimmo’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was heading east on East Warm Springs Road when it ran through a red light at South Shadow Crest Drive, just west of Sunset Park. The truck then hit the right side of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Fall.

Nimmo immediately tried to leave the crash scene but crashed into a palm tree just north of the intersection, Metro said in the news release.

Police said the suspect then ran away, but witnesses followed him until police arrived and put him in custody.

Nimmo faces felony charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain travel lane or improper lane change, false statement to or obstructing a public official, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to a driven vehicle, records show.

Nimmo is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
2
Rosen delegation rushed to Tel Aviv shelter during rocket attack
Rosen delegation rushed to Tel Aviv shelter during rocket attack
3
Biden might travel to Israel; administration urging restraint on assault
Biden might travel to Israel; administration urging restraint on assault
4
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
5
In Hamas’ horrific killings, Israeli trauma over the Holocaust resurfaces
In Hamas’ horrific killings, Israeli trauma over the Holocaust resurfaces
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

More stories
Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown
Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown
2 killed in speeding crashes; police seek driver in hit and run
2 killed in speeding crashes; police seek driver in hit and run
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Man in custody after fatal North Las Vegas crash
Man in custody after fatal North Las Vegas crash
Driver facing DUI charge in crash that killed 5-year-old boy
Driver facing DUI charge in crash that killed 5-year-old boy
Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old
Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old