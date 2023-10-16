Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash

A Las Vegas firefighter/paramedic has been arrested on DUI charges and is accused of trying to run away after a pickup truck ran a red light and hit a car, critically injuring its driver.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Ryan Nimmo, 30, was arrested after the crash, which happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured driver, identified by Metro as Cassi Fall, 49, suffered critical injuries.

Nimmo is a firefighter/paramedic with the Las Vegas Fire Department, confirmed Jace Radke, spokesperson for the city of Las Vegas, in an email.

Asked about Nimmo’s employment status, Radke said in the email that Nimmo, who was hired on Oct. 31, 2016, is currently employed by the city of Las Vegas.

According to Metro, Nimmo’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was heading east on East Warm Springs Road when it ran through a red light at South Shadow Crest Drive, just west of Sunset Park. The truck then hit the right side of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Fall.

Nimmo immediately tried to leave the crash scene but crashed into a palm tree just north of the intersection, Metro said in the news release.

Police said the suspect then ran away, but witnesses followed him until police arrived and put him in custody.

Nimmo faces felony charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain travel lane or improper lane change, false statement to or obstructing a public official, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to a driven vehicle, records show.

Nimmo is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.