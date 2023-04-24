88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Fireworks ‘incident’ leads to arrest, Centennial principal says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 3:01 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Centennial High School student was arrested Monday in connection with an “incident” involving fireworks, according to a statement sent to parents.

Principal Keith Wipperman did not divulge the details of the disturbance in his message, but he said it happened in the cafeteria Monday morning.

One student was arrested, Wipperman wrote, but the student’s name was not released.

“We understand that the events of today may have affected your child and they may need someone to talk to,” Wipperman wrote in the statement. “Please have them reach out to their counselor if they need assistance.”

Authorities did not report anyone seriously injured.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
By Acacia Coronado Associated Press

Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.

More stories for you
Suspect arrested in connection with battery at UNLV
Suspect arrested in connection with battery at UNLV
How is the threat of gun violence affecting chronic absenteeism at CCSD?
How is the threat of gun violence affecting chronic absenteeism at CCSD?
Man charged in fight with kids was wrongly tied to boy’s 2021 murder
Man charged in fight with kids was wrongly tied to boy’s 2021 murder
Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $100K in diamonds
Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $100K in diamonds
17-year old killed at birthday party was Legacy student, football player
17-year old killed at birthday party was Legacy student, football player
Ex-Durango coach says administrator’s racist actions led to resignation
Ex-Durango coach says administrator’s racist actions led to resignation