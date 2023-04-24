Fireworks ‘incident’ leads to arrest, Centennial principal says

A high school student was arrested Monday in connection with the incident, according to a statement sent to parents.

A Centennial High School student was arrested Monday in connection with an “incident” involving fireworks, according to a statement sent to parents.

Principal Keith Wipperman did not divulge the details of the disturbance in his message, but he said it happened in the cafeteria Monday morning.

One student was arrested, Wipperman wrote, but the student’s name was not released.

“We understand that the events of today may have affected your child and they may need someone to talk to,” Wipperman wrote in the statement. “Please have them reach out to their counselor if they need assistance.”

Authorities did not report anyone seriously injured.

