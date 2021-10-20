Flavor Flav arrested in Henderson, booked on domestic battery

Rapper Flavor Flav was arrested and booked on domestic battery in Hendrson earlier this month.

Flavor Flav is shown with his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Studio 77 in Las Vegas. (Ron Mancuso)

Rapper Flavor Flav was arrested and booked on domestic battery in Henderson, according to a complaint released Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a woman called police to report that the Public Enemy co-founding member, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton, had struck her and took her cell phone, according to an arrest report.

Henderson police interviewed the woman and Drayton, 62, at a home near Robindale Road and North Green Valley Parkway.

Drayton told officers the couple’s son called him and said his mother was threatening to send the boy to a Juvenile Detention Center.

Drayton said the threat “terrified him due to being sent there in the past,” according to the police report. “He disliked when (the woman) makes those threats, so he came home to speak to her about it.”

Drayton said the woman was on the phone and ignoring him, so he took two phones from her hands and the couple began to fight. Drayton told police he pinned the woman’s wrists to the bed to prevent her from hitting him.

The woman told police she threatens her son with juvenile detention when he is “mouthy.” She denied hitting Drayton and said he attacked her while their son was pleading for Drayton to stop.

Police spoke to the couple’s son, who said his mother was lying and “he just told them to chill out.”

Neither Drayton nor his wife had any visible injuries, the report stated.

Drayton was booked on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

His attorney, David Chesnoff, issued the following statement: “In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom not in the media.”

