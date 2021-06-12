Floyd Mayweather offers $100K for info on burglary at Las Vegas home

Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram on Friday night to offer a $100,000 reward for information after he claimed his home in Las Vegas was burglarized.

FILE--Floyd Mayweather attends the fight between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz for the WBC heavyweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

“One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas,” the boxer wrote. “They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value.”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal directed questions to the department’s public information office, which is not open on weekends.

Floyd posted another picture Saturday morning showing stacks of $20 bills and again offering a $100,000 reward for information.

“The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable,” Mayweather said in the Saturday morning post.

Further information was not immediately available.

