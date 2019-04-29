Former employee arrested after threat to Las Vegas Catholic school

Las Vegas police are seen at St. Viator Parish School in Las Vegas at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road on Monday, April 29, 2019, after school officials said they had received a voice mail that was threatening in nature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are seen at St. Viator Parish School in Las Vegas at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road on Monday, April 29, 2019, after school officials said they had received a voice mail that was threatening in nature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were at St. Viator Parish School at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road on Monday morning, April 29, 2019, after school officials said they had received a voice mail that was threatening in nature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police arrested a 56-year-old former employee of a private Catholic school early Monday after a threatening voicemail prompted staff to cancel classes.

Todd Pomeroy was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to pupil or school employee by means of oral, written or electronic communication, according to Las Vegas police.

“The threat was not made to the school, nor was it made about its students, but it was made directly to the school’s administration,” Catherine Thompson, superintendent of Catholic schools, said in a Monday press conference.

Upon listening to the voicemail, St. Viator Catholic School staff immediately contacted Las Vegas police, then sent an alert to parents at about 6:30 a.m. in the form of an email, voice message and text message that said classes had been cancelled, Thompson said. The school is located at 4246 Eastern Ave.

According to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, Pomeroy “has not worked at the school for a number of years.”

A school brochure dated February 2017 identified Pomeroy as a St. Viator physical education teacher and athletic director. It remains unclear when he left the school or why.

“The message was threatening in nature specific to St. Viator Catholic School,” the statement said. “Our Director of Security immediately contacted law enforcement. In these instances, we always err to the side of caution, so he directed the school to cancel classes for the safety of our students and staff.”

The nature of the threat remains unclear. The diocese declined to comment further, citing the Metropolitan Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

A request for comment from the school’s principal, Tracy L. Brunelle, was not returned.

In a 2016 school brochure published the week of Thanksgiving, Pomeroy said he was grateful “for the staff and families at St. Viator.”

“We have a great community that pulls together year-round for the betterment of the school and students,” Pomeroy’s quote continued. “The Lord has blessed me with so much!”

Thompson said classes will resume Tuesday.

“We will have added security,” she said. “I know we’ll continue to have a Metro presence there as well.”

Thompson also thanked police for their reassuring presence Monday.

“We were so grateful for their rapid response,” she said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.