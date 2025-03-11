70°F
Former Las Vegas police official named in lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

This undated photo released by the County of Maui shows Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. (Shane Tegarden/County of Maui via AP, File)
Capt. John Pelletier speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in September 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2025 - 1:58 pm

A former high-ranking Las Vegas police official is named as a defendant in a new amended complaint filed as part of a federal lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

John Pelletier served in the Metropolitan Police Department for 22 years, rising to the rank of captain, before he left and took a job as chief of the Maui Police Department in Hawaii.

Federal prosecutors have accused Combs, who was indicted in September, of physically and sexually abusing women over a period of decades. Combs was the founder of Bad Boy Records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

