Former Las Vegas police official named in lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
John Pelletier served in the Metropolitan Police Department for 22 years before he took a job as chief of the Maui Police Department
A former high-ranking Las Vegas police official is named as a defendant in a new amended complaint filed as part of a federal lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
John Pelletier served in the Metropolitan Police Department for 22 years, rising to the rank of captain, before he left and took a job as chief of the Maui Police Department in Hawaii.
Federal prosecutors have accused Combs, who was indicted in September, of physically and sexually abusing women over a period of decades. Combs was the founder of Bad Boy Records.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
