Foster father suspected of throwing boy across room twice, report says

A 34-year-old man accused of child abuse twice threw his 18-month-old foster son, who is not expected to survive, according to an arrest report.

Craig Dickens (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man, identified by police as Craig J. Dickens, initially told police the boy fell from his crib Sunday morning at Siegel Suites, 3890 Graphic Center Drive, near Tropicana Avenue. The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where medical staff said Dickens’ explanation for the boy’s injuries didn’t match their severity.

According to the arrest report, doctors determined the boy’s injuries were from abuse.

Dickens later told Metropolitan Police Department detectives he picked up the boy from his crib and twice threw him across the room; the boy landed on the floor both times, the report said. He blamed alcohol use for his actions.

The report said part of the boy’s skull was removed and his condition was “extremely critical.”

Dickens was jailed in Clark County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday evening. He faces two counts of child abuse with substantial bodily harm.

3890 Graphic Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV