Friends, relatives pack church for Tina Tintor funeral

The family of Tina Tintor held a funeral service Thursday for the 23-year-old killed in a car crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Pallbearers carry the casket of Tina Tintor, killed in a crash with then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, into St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mourners leave St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church after attending Tina Tintor's funeral service on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, leaves St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church after attending Tina Tintor's funeral service on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pallbearers carry the casket of Tina Tintor, killed in a crash with then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, into St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mourners leave St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church after attending Tina Tintor's funeral service on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, leaves St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church after attending Tina Tintor's funeral service on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis is seen leaving Tina Tintor's funeral at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Tina Tintor outside St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Tina Tintor at Palm Eastern Cemetery, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The family of Tina Tintor held a funeral Thursday for the 23-year-old killed in a car crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Friends and relatives packed St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, 3950 S. Jones Blvd., near West Flamingo Road. A private committal service was scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Palm Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

Raiders’ owner Mark Davis attended the funeral, which lasted about an hour.

About 100 people sat in pews, stood in the back of the church or gathered in the foyer to hear the service.

At 12:30 p.m., Tintor’s white casket was carried out to a waiting white hearse. A priest sang Serbian hymns, while another man draped incense over the casket.

Those exiting the church openly wept or carried wet tissues. The dozens standing outside stared at the ground silently. Some sniffled away tears.

Las Vegas resident Robert Kendzior attended the funeral to show support on behalf of the community. He did not know Tintor but said he’s been heartbroken by her death.

“It stuck with me all week,” Kendzior said, adding, “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to donate. I wanted to send condolences. I wanted to send flowers. Nothing seemed right. And I remembered when I’ve lost loved ones it was important to me when people showed up.”

Kendzior described the service as traditional — held in a small area with chanting and prayers.

Tintor and her dog, Max, were killed Nov. 2 after Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette Stingray struck her Toyota RAV4 near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, Las Vegas police said.

Ruggs, 22, faces charges of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death, as well as a gun charge. The Raiders released him from the team after the crash.

At a vigil Friday in Tintor’s honor, friends said she dreamed of being a computer programmer. Tintor worked for Target for about two years before recently taking a job with an insurance company.

Residents of the Las Vegas Valley have expressed their condolences on an online obituary page for Tintor. The obituary, at the Dignity Memorial website, noted that Tintor was born in Serbia.

“My deepest condolences to Tina & Max’s family, in the states & overseas,” Kat Gusseva wrote in response to the obituary. “Like many others, I have been overwhelmed with grief upon reading the tragic news & the series of events that took place that awful day. The story hit close to home. It is simply a senseless occurrence.”

La Martini Sterling wrote: “I am so hurt about what happened to you.”

“May God hold you both and all your family in His Loving Hands and keep you under His Eternal Protection always,” Sterling wrote. “And may His Justice be served for you.”

A GoFundMe page created by Tintor’s family had raised more than $101,000 as of Thursday morning.

Authorities said Ruggs was driving his car at a speed of 156 mph moments before the crash, and that his blood alcohol level was measured at 0.16 percent. The legal limit in Nevada is 0.08 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.