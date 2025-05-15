Fugitive apprehended in Nevada after multi-state agency pursuit

A Washington man who fled authorities was captured Tuesday near Jean after a five-day manhunt.

Damien James Madison, 27, was taken into custody after police disabled the vehicle he and his mother were driving on northbound Interstate 15 entering Nevada, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

On May 8, Thurston County sheriff’s office deputies tried to arrest Madison on prior felony charges. During the pursuit, Madison used an AR-15-style rifle to fire on them multiple times. No deputies were hit, but their vehicle was damaged, the release said.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Department of Corrections requested the assistance of the FBI, along with the South Sound Gang Task Force, to locate and arrest Madison. Over the next week, the FBI along with their state and local partners, assisted the Thurston County sheriff’s office in trying to locate Madison.

The FBI helped coordinate a multi-state and agency effort to locate Madison and his mother, who was aiding his attempt to evade capture. Madison and his mother were first located as they were driving east on I-15 in the California desert near Barstow.

As Madison and his mother entered Nevada, the FBI Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team consisting of FBI agents and task force officers were waiting, the release said.

“This arrest serves as a notable illustration of how law enforcement partnerships lead to successful apprehensions of dangerous fugitives,” Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge for the FBI’s Las Vegas division, said in the release.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is led by the FBI and includes the Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Other agencies involved include: Department of Homeland Security, California Highway Patrol and FBI Fugitive Task Forces.

Madison remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He has a hearing scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

