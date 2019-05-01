Fugitive in custody after barricade in south Las Vegas, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

An hourslong barricade ended Tuesday night in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police took a fugitive from the Los Angeles area into custody after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue, east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said Tuesday night.

Detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation starting about 12:30 p.m., which led to them finding the person in the home, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said earlier Tuesday.

It was unclear if the person was armed or alone. Further information was not immediately available.

Roads in the area would soon reopened, Holmes said about 6:10 p.m.

