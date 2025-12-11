73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Fugitive wanted in Clark County arrested after shootout with police in Houston

Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, Novem ...
Prosecutors: Teen confessed to role in Piero’s restaurant bombing
Tyler Johns leaves an initial arraignment before District Judge Tierra Jones at the Regional Ju ...
Prosecutors: Man accused of killing 11-year-old in road rage shooting may face death
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police: Man drove over 110 mph before striking SUV in Las Vegas, killing one
A Clark County employee is accused of using her position to access financial accounts belonging ...
Clark County employee accused of stealing from estates of people who had died
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2025 - 2:34 pm
 

A man who was wanted in Clark County after skipping a sentencing earlier this year was arrested in Texas after a shootout with police in Houston.

Jacques Otu Bassey, 33, was taken to a Houston-area hospital Dec. 4 after he was shot at least once by officers who were returning fire at Bassey during a pursuit, the department said in a Dec. 8 news release.

Bassey’s condition has stabilized, and he remained hospitalized as of Thursday, a Houston Police Department spokesperson said.

In October 2024, Bassey pleaded guilty in Clark County District Court to a felony count of statutory sexual seduction. District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt issued a warrant for Bassey’s arrest after he failed to appear at a sentencing hearing Jan. 14, court records show.

Bassey now faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to the Harris County, Texas, 178th Criminal District Court. Bassey was denied bond and an arraignment is scheduled in January, court records show.

A Houston attorney for Bassey couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Houston police said in their release that patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Bassey when they learned there was a warrant out for his arrest. As police tried to place Bassey under arrest, he fled in his vehicle, the release said.

Bassey shot at officers and struck a patrol vehicle, police said. While evading officers, Bassey’s vehicle at one point left the roadway and hit unnamed fixed objects, before he tried to run away, according to the release.

Police said while officers were searching the area, Bassey was found at a nearby parking lot. Bassey fired “multiple shots” at an officer, who returned fire, according to the release.

Another officer arrived and fired at Bassey, hitting him at least once, police said.

No officers were injured, police said. The shooting is being investigated by the Houston Police Department’s homicide division, internal affairs investigators and the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES