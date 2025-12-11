Fugitive wanted in Clark County arrested after shootout with police in Houston

A man who was wanted in Clark County after skipping a court sentencing earlier this year was arrested this week in Texas after a shootout with the Houston Police Department.

Clark County employee accused of stealing from estates of people who had died

Police: Man drove over 110 mph before striking SUV in Las Vegas, killing one

A man who was wanted in Clark County after skipping a sentencing earlier this year was arrested in Texas after a shootout with police in Houston.

Jacques Otu Bassey, 33, was taken to a Houston-area hospital Dec. 4 after he was shot at least once by officers who were returning fire at Bassey during a pursuit, the department said in a Dec. 8 news release.

Bassey’s condition has stabilized, and he remained hospitalized as of Thursday, a Houston Police Department spokesperson said.

In October 2024, Bassey pleaded guilty in Clark County District Court to a felony count of statutory sexual seduction. District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt issued a warrant for Bassey’s arrest after he failed to appear at a sentencing hearing Jan. 14, court records show.

Bassey now faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to the Harris County, Texas, 178th Criminal District Court. Bassey was denied bond and an arraignment is scheduled in January, court records show.

A Houston attorney for Bassey couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Houston police said in their release that patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Bassey when they learned there was a warrant out for his arrest. As police tried to place Bassey under arrest, he fled in his vehicle, the release said.

Bassey shot at officers and struck a patrol vehicle, police said. While evading officers, Bassey’s vehicle at one point left the roadway and hit unnamed fixed objects, before he tried to run away, according to the release.

Police said while officers were searching the area, Bassey was found at a nearby parking lot. Bassey fired “multiple shots” at an officer, who returned fire, according to the release.

Another officer arrived and fired at Bassey, hitting him at least once, police said.

No officers were injured, police said. The shooting is being investigated by the Houston Police Department’s homicide division, internal affairs investigators and the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.