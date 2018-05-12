Fugitive wanted in Oklahoma arrested in Las Vegas

A fugitive wanted in Oklahoma by the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas in 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fugitive wanted in Oklahoma by the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas.

John Jones, 34, was taken into custody Friday near North Rancho Drive and West Bonanza Road. He fled to Las Vegas after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Atoka County, Oklahoma, for charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jail records show that Jones is behind held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.