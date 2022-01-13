Further details on police killing expected Thursday afternoon

Las Vegas police are expected to release further information Thursday afternoon regarding a homicide suspect who was fatally shot by officers.

The Las Vegas police officers are congregating in the parking lot of a post office at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive as the Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an officer involved shooting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are expected to release further information at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding a homicide suspect who was fatally shot by officers.

Sgt. Russell Backman and officers Brice Clements, Alex Gonzales and James Rothenburg opened fire Monday, killing Isiah Williams, 19, of Las Vegas, after Williams shot at officers, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men were attempting to serve a search warrant around 5 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, police said Monday.

Williams died from gunshot wounds to the left side of his body, the coroner’s office ruled on Wednesday.

All four officers were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.