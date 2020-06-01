Gas station looted after police break up protest in Las Vegas

Looters trashed a convenience store in east Las Vegas late Sunday shortly after protesters were dispersed from a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Las Vegas police officer heads toward a Regel gas station on MOnday, June 1, 2020, at East Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane that was looted on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Looters trashed a convenience store in east Las Vegas late Sunday shortly after protesters were dispersed from a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Brittany Hone, assistant manager at the Rebel gas station at 208 E. Tropicana Ave. said Monday morning that bands of people entered the store at approximately 9:45 p.m. and trashed it.

“The protesters had came down Tropicana,” Hone said. “… They were throwing things, broke the windows. There were multiple people who came behind the register. They stole the register, cigarettes. My coworker got hit in the head with a bottle of soda and ended up hiding in the bathroom.”

Workers were laboring to repair the damage early Monday, cleaning up broken glass in the parking lot. The gas pumps were taped off and Hone said the store would be closed for the day. She had no immediate estimate of the damage.

Las Vegas police were on scene but declined comment. A Las Vegas police watch commander referred questions about any incidents arising from the protests to a police spokesperson who was not immediately available for comment Monday morning.

Longtime customer Najja Hashim said it is important to honor the memory of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, sparking protests across the nation and in Las Vegas. But he said looting and vandalism like what happened at the Rebel store Sunday night is unacceptable.

“There are people who are just ignorant,” he said. “All these people (at the store) I’ve been knowing them for years. This store right here supports this neighborhood. Do what you got to do. Protest all you need to. But do you have to mess up staples of a neighborhood?”

Las Vegas police used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up the Sunday evening protests, which began peacefully but eventually turned violent. At least two Review-Journal reporters were hit by rubber bullets while covering a demonstration on the Strip.

It was not yet clear early Monday whether anyone was arrested in the most recent protests over the death of Floyd.

Police also used tear gas to break up protests on Friday and Saturday nights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.