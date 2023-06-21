Girl, 12, ID’d as victim in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

A 12-year-old girl who was killed by a hit-and-run driver who swerved up on to a sidewalk in North Las Vegas has been identified.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 12-year-old girl who was killed by a hit-and-run driver who swerved up on to a sidewalk in North Las Vegas has been identified.

Yelina Tarango died at the scene of the 3:40 p.m. Tuesday crash, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed.

According to North Las Vegas police, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were recklessly driving north on Belmont Street toward East Carey Avenue when the Cadillac ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck.

The Cadillac kept going and hit another vehicle before losing control and hitting Tarango, who was on the sidewalk.

The Cadillac’s driver ran off.

Police arrested the driver of the Chevrolet on traffic charges.

Two other people suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

