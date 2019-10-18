Girl, 13, threatened shooting at Las Vegas school, police say

School police confiscated a gun from a 13-year-old student’s home after she allegedly made terrorist threats Thursday morning at Garside Junior High School.

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County school police confiscated a gun from a student’s home on Thursday after she allegedly threatened a shooting at a Las Vegas middle school.

Students at Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, told school staff that the girl had made the threats Thursday morning. Staff told school police, who arrested the girl about 10 a.m., Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

When questioned by school police, the girl “openly admitted” to making the shooting threats, Zink said. She was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

School police then went to do a weapons check at the girl’s parents’ home, Zink said.

“They recovered a handgun and booked it for safe-keeping,” he said Thursday evening.

Further information about the girl’s arrest was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.