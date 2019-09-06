Girl, 17, accused of selling pot at Henderson high school

A 17-year-old girl who graduated from Coronado High School returned to campus on Thursday and was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell marijuana, school police said.

The girl was arrested at Coronado High School after Clark County School District police received tips about posts on social media the girl wrote saying she was going to the school to sell drugs. Several students reported the posts to school staff, and school police also received a tip through the reporting system SafeVoice, school police spokesman Bryan Zink said.

The teen, who graduated from Coronado last school year, was arrested on campus. Police found seven cannabis edibles, nine vape oil cartridges containing THC and a small amount of loose-leaf marijuana packaged for sale that totaled 0.15 of a gram, Zink said.

The girl was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. She faces felony counts of possession of marijuana for sale and distribution of a Schedule II drug, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing narcotic paraphernalia and loitering about school.

