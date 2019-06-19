Girl, 4, safe after dad loses her during night trip for alcohol

A 4-year-old girl is safe and her father is facing charges after a trip to the store for alcohol left the child to wander in central Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

A clerk at 7-Eleven at 2200 W. Charleston Blvd. called 911 to report that an intoxicated man tried to purchase alcohol about midnight but left when his card was declined, said Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“About two hours later the male returned to the store and asked a clerk if she saw his 4-year-old daughter,” Gordon said in a text message. “A short time later the male was seen in the Smith’s parking lot at Charleston and Rancho Drive searching for his daughter.”

Patrol officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. and started a search for the missing girl.

As police searched a parking lot at 840 S. Rancho Dr., an officer spotted the girl sleeping between two power boxes, Gordon said.

The girl was safely recovered and Child Protective Services responded.

The father was arrested with child neglect charges pending.