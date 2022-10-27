Girlfriend says detective dragged her by neck back into house

Michael Lyons (Metropolitan Police Department)

An off-duty Las Vegas detective grabbed a woman by the neck and dragged her back into his home when she tried to leave, police said.

Michael Lyons, 33, was arrested Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons has been employed with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2015, police said.

Lyons is assigned to the community policing division in Summerlin. He was suspended with pay, pending his criminal indictment, police said.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, a woman called police saying she had fled from her boyfriend’s home and was waiting at a gas station. Police noticed reddening on her neck, and she said Lyons stopped her from leaving his home by dragging her by the neck and ankle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Lyons and the woman have known each other for about seven years but started dating a week before Lyons’ arrest. On Oct. 19, the woman brought her belongings to Lyons’ house to move in with him but after becoming intimate that night, the woman felt uncomfortable and wanted to leave, the report said.

She packed up her things and woke up Lyons so he could lock the door behind her. When she got to the door, he grabbed her by the neck with both hands and dragged her back to the living room, the arrest report said. He then dragged her by the ankle back to the bedroom. Lyons also took the woman’s phone and smashed it, according to the report.

The woman told police he held onto her several times to stop her from leaving, but she was eventually able to escape, the report said. Lyons then followed the woman in his car. At the intersection of West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard, Lyons blocked her vehicle and approached her car on foot. She drove around him through a red light and hailed another person to call 911 for her, according to the report.

Lyons is not in custody after posting bail on Friday and is due in court on Nov. 17, court records show.

