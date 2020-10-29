76°F
Crime

Golf clubs worth at least $9K stolen from Las Vegas Golf Club

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 12:22 pm
 

Las Vegas deputy city marshals are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing golf clubs from a local golf course.

According to a news release from the city, a man was involved in two separate thefts between Sept. 3 and Oct. 13. The city said he took more than $9,000 worth of clubs from the clubhouse at Las Vegas Golf Club, 4300 W. Washington Ave., and put them into a black Acura or Infiniti SUV.

He was described as a white man in his 40s who walked with “a noticeable limp.”

Anyone with information may contact the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety at 702-229-3223.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

