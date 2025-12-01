Green Valley High School teacher faces sex assault charges, police say

A Clark County School District teacher faces charges of sexual assault and making voluntary sexual conduct with a student, the Henderson Police Department said Monday.

Anthony Coffield, 35, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on Wednesday and is being held on $10,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Online court records show that Coffield faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a pupil 16 or older.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday before Henderson Justice of the Peace Sandra Allred DiGiacomo, court records show. An attorney is not yet listed for Coffield.

A Henderson Police Department spokesperson said Coffield’s arrest stemmed from a month-long investigation coordinated with the Clark County district attorney’s office.

A CCSD spokesperson shared a letter that was sent to parents from Green Valley High School Principal Kent Roberts, who acknowledged a district employee was arrested “on charged related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.” Coffield is listed as a performing arts and theatre teacher on Green Valey High School’s website.

Roberts wrote in the letter to parents the school is cooperating with a Henderson police investigation. Parents with questions are encouraged to call the school at 702-799-0950, Roberts said.

