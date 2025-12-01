57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Green Valley High School teacher faces sex assault charges, police say

Henderson Police Department vehicle. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Henderson Police Department vehicle. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
Antwone Washington appears for his arraignment Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. Was ...
High school football coach pleads guilty in lewdness case
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Metro: Second suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of UNLV student
North Las Vegas Police investigate a fatal shooting at Aliante Casino Thursday, March 27, 2025. ...
Slain North Las Vegas man’s mother files negligence lawsuit against casino
Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox talks about embattled Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chad ...
Legal experts question censure, charge against Henderson councilwoman
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2025 - 1:53 pm
 

A Clark County School District teacher faces charges of sexual assault and making sexual conduct with a student, the Henderson Police Department said Monday.

Anthony Coffield, 35, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on Wednesday and is being held on $10,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Online court records show that Coffield faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a pupil 16 or older.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday before Henderson Justice of the Peace Sandra Allred DiGiacomo, court records show. An attorney is not yet listed for Coffield.

A Henderson Police Department spokesperson said Coffield’s arrest stemmed from a month-long investigation coordinated with the Clark County district attorney’s office.

A CCSD spokesperson shared a letter that was sent to parents from Green Valley High School Principal Kent Roberts, who acknowledged a district employee was arrested “on charged related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.” Coffield is listed as a performing arts and theatre teacher on Green Valey High School’s website.

Roberts wrote in the letter to parents the school is cooperating with a Henderson police investigation. Parents with questions are encouraged to call the school at 702-799-0950, Roberts said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES