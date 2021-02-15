Gunpoint robbery of Valentine’s Day vendor ends in vehicle crash

A vendor selling Valentine’s Day gifts in central Las Vegas was robbed by a woman at gunpoint Sunday night, triggering a vehicle chase and crash, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vendor selling Valentine’s Day gifts in central Las Vegas was robbed by a woman at gunpoint Sunday night, triggering a vehicle chase and crash, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said just before 10 p.m. a man was selling “Valentine’s Day gifts” in a parking lot of 630 N. Eastern Ave. when he was approached by a heavy-set female who selected some items, then produced a black handgun and left without paying. The woman fled in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup driven by a man believed to be in his 30s.

The victim of the robbery jumped into a Nissan pickup and started chasing the pair to the area of 15th Street and Mesquite Avenue. The Chevrolet then collided with a Dodge pickup. Both the man and woman in the Chevrolet fled the scene and could not be located. No serious injuries were reported.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.