43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Gunpoint robbery of Valentine’s vendor in Las Vegas ends in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2021 - 4:41 am
 
Updated February 15, 2021 - 7:19 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vendor selling Valentine’s Day gifts in central Las Vegas was robbed by a woman at gunpoint Sunday night, triggering a vehicle chase and crash, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said just before 10 p.m. a man was selling “Valentine’s Day gifts” in a parking lot of 630 N. Eastern Ave. when he was approached by a heavy-set female who selected some items, then produced a black handgun and left without paying. The woman fled in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup driven by a man believed to be in his 30s.

The victim of the robbery jumped into a Nissan pickup and started chasing the pair to the area of 15th Street and Mesquite Avenue. The Chevrolet then collided with a Dodge pickup. Both the man and woman in the Chevrolet fled the scene and could not be located. No serious injuries were reported.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
2
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
3
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
4
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
5
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST