Gunshot fired on the Strip leads to arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2022 - 6:33 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police arrested a person who fired a gunshot on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:33 a.m. a gunshot rang out near the intersection of Mandalay Bay Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

“After the shooting the suspect got into an RTC bus,” Gordon said in a text.

Patrol officers quickly responded and found the individual. Gordon said the person was “taken into custody without force.”

No one was injured. The individual who was arrested was not immediately identified. Detectives responded to the scene and were taking over the investigation, Gordon said.

The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were initially closed but were reopened as of 6 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

