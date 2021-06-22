Have a bench warrant in North Las Vegas? This could help.

The fair also will have information about sealing eviction records and criminal records and job training.

Have an outstanding bench warrant in North Las Vegas? Here’s your chance to clear that up.

Residents with outstanding bench warrants in North Las Vegas Justice Court or North Las Vegas Municipal Court may be able to have their warrants resolved at the North Las Vegas Bench Warrant Quashing & Resource Fair on Saturday.

The fair runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Justice Center, 2428 N. Martin L. King Blvd.

Those with issues in other local courts will be able to get free legal advice on their case. And the fair will have information about sealing eviction records and criminal records and job training.

The resource fair is provided by the Clark County Public Defender’s Office, Mi Familia Vota, ACLU of Nevada, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Nevada Legal Services, Workforce Connections and KCEP FM 88.1.

It is free to attend and registration is not required.

For more information, call 702-455-1360.